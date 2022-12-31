GOAT tops LSSU's list of banned words for 2023

Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has released its list of banished words for the coming year and the winner is 'greatest of all time' Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has released its list of banned words for 2023. And they kid you not, GOAT tops inflection point, quiet quitting, and gaslighting as the 'greatest of all time' words and terms that Lake State has banished for the coming year: NEWS RELEASE LAKE SUPERIOR STATE UNIVERSITY ************************* Sault Ste. Marie, MI — Stop resorting to imprecise, trite, and meaningless words and terms of...