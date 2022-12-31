The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese Auto Parts Supplier Baolong Automotive Rolls Out New Lineup of Automotive Sensors for EVs

December 31, 2022
Source: jimmyspost.com jimmyspost.com
News Snapshot:
SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 30, 2022, Chinese auto parts manufacturer Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation hosted the “Super Sensing, Intelligent Core” product launch event at China’s largest automotive B2B marketplace Gasgoo.com. Two highlights of the event were Baolong’s new fluxgate current sensor and a new electric motor position sensor for electric vehicles (EVs). Given the growing trend towards vehicle electrification and intelligence, sales of EVs have risen rapidly over the past few years, deeply impacting the automotive sensor sector. In addition, the demand for vehicle electrification has driven the demand for sensors and catalyzed the development of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter