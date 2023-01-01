WhatsApp Deletes Tweet With Incorrect Map Of India After IT Minister's Warning

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.(ANI) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, issued a warning notice to WhatsApp after the Meta-owned platform shared India's incorrect map in one of its tweets. While sharing details about its upcoming live stream for the New Year, the platform shared a video that showed an incorrect map of India. However, it later deleted the tweet and apologised. The map shared by the platform excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some territories claimed by China. "All platforms that do business in India and/or want...