H-1B, L-1 visa fees may soon be massively hiked, as per a new proposal by US immigration services

The Biden administration has proposed a massive hike in immigration fees, including the much sought-after H-1B visas for high-skilled foreign workers which is very popular among Indian tech professionals. Under the proposed rule, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Wednesday, the application for the H-1B visa increases from USD 460 to USD 780, and L-1 from USD 460 to USD 1,385. The application fee for O-1 visas has been proposed to increase from USD 460 to USD 1,055. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations...