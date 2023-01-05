"What Are Your Kids Going to Say About You?": Six Years Later, Ariel Helwani Gives Dana White a Taste of His Own Medicine Following Slapping Incident

Published 01/05/2023, 12:26 AM EST UFC president Dana White is having the worst possible start to the new year. Ever since the video of him getting into an altercation with his wife surfaced, the 53-year-old has been facing relentless backlash. From the backlash on social media to UFC’s parent company Endeavor’s stock dipping, the controversy is taking a huge toll on White and his enterprises. Incidentally, this controversy has also armed a longtime foe of White who did not waste a moment’s time to get even with the UFC head honcho. Dana White and MMA analyst Ariel Helwani have been...