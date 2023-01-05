China stocks rise on economic recovery hopes

China stocks rose on Thursday as investor hopes for a strong economic recovery in 2023 dwarfed worries over COVID spike, with authorities vowing to support growth. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 1.7% by the end of the morning session, and set to log its best day in one month, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.2%. ** Other Asian shares also advanced on investor hopes for China's emergence from the pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the...