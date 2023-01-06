The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Covert China: Uncovering Beijing's Worldwide Influence Operations

January 6, 2023
Source: newsweek.com newsweek.com
News Snapshot:
The year I left Beijing, 2017, was the year China passed a National Intelligence Law requiring every citizen and organization at every level to assist with state intelligence work. In the years that followed, China's all-encompassing approach to intelligence and influence operations was becoming more evident not only in China, but also in the rest of the world. I witnessed that change during five years working for thinktanks in Germany and co-wrote a book about aspects of the phenomenon before becoming a Newsweek journalist. A desire to shed light on something that was happening around the world but usually going...
