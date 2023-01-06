72M lethal doses of fentanyl seized in New York last year

Seventy-two million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in New York state last year — as federal and local authorities continue to sound the alarm on the deadly synthetic drug. The total haul by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division came to 1.9 million fentanyl-laced prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl across the state, officials said Thursday. “To put that into perspective, throughout 2022 we seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl in New York for more than three times the population of New York state,” said Frank Tarentino, who heads the DEA’s local office. The shocking year-end tally...