SEC objects to Binance.US’s $1-billion deal to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to the proposed $1-billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital by the U.S. affiliate of the major Binance cryptocurrency exchange. In a court filing on Wednesday, the SEC made a “limited objection” to the deal, saying Binance.US had failed to include necessary information in a disclosure statement. The acquisition agreement lacked details on Binance.US’s ability to close the deal, the SEC said, asking for more information on the nature of its business operations following closure of the deal. A spokesperson for California-based Binance.US said: “A diligent review of the deal...