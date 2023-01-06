US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as December jobs report eases rate worries

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday as a slew of economic data including cooling wages and moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and lower than the previous month. The numbers for November were revised to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 256,000 and average earnings grew by 0.4%. "Fed will look at these numbers and say the labor market is still pretty robust," said Richard...