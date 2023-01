Wall St jumps as December jobs report eases rate worries

Summary Summary Companies U.S. December payrolls up 223,000 vs est 200,000 Tesla falls after cutting prices in China Indexes up: Dow 1.11%, S&P 0.92%, Nasdaq 0.62% Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday as a slew of economic data including cooling wages and moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and lower than the previous month. The numbers for November were revised...