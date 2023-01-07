Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas for fascinating products to come a few years down the track. Some cost exorbitant sums, and some may never hit the market. That's just part of the mystique. A real flying car, tablets that shrink and bend, cars that double as your friend and...