91% of cryptos from 2014 have died, while Bitcoin lost over 75% of its value from its peak of $69,000 in Nov. 2021

The crypto market has lost over $2.1 trillion from its peak of over $3 trillion when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. There is also no sign recovery is in sight anytime soon as weary investors pulled back amid recession fears and a slowdown in the global economy. However, Bitcoin, the world’s most popular, seems to be faring better than most of the other cryptocurrencies known as altcoins. According to a recent report by CoinKickoff, a resource site for learning about cryptocurrencies and web3, 91% of all the coins that were present for the 2014 cryptocurrency...