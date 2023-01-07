Two arrested for selling banned manja reels

Ahmedabad cyber crime branch Friday arrested two persons for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja reels online. According to a press release issued by the cyber crime branch, Zaheen Mansoori, 19 and Rameez Mansoori, 32, were arrested with 22 Chinese cord reels. Zaheen was arrested for selling the banned cord reels using his instagram account by sharing the photos and videos to his followers, police said. As per the FIR, one of the personnel from the cyber branch called Zaheen on the pretext of buying 10 such reels from him. He was caught red handed by the police while selling the...