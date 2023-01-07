US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday as data that showed cooling wages and a contraction in U.S. services activity eased worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and lower than the previous month. The numbers for November were revised to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 256,000 and average earnings grew by 0.4%. Another set of data showed U.S. services activity contracted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid...