Ukraine needs at least $1.79-billion to restore telecoms sector to pre-war levels, UN report says

A Ukrainian soldier walks under a communications tower knocked down after strikes in Yampil, Ukraine, on Dec. 28, 2022.CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters Ukraine will need at least $1.79-billion to restore its telecommunications sector to pre-war levels, a UN agency said in a report published on Friday alleging Russia had “destroyed completely or seized” networks in parts of the country. The long-anticipated and sensitive damage assessment by the Geneva-based International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was commissioned in April to assess the extent of destruction of Ukraine’s communication networks as a result of Russia’s invasion last February. The report, which covers the first six months...