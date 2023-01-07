European shares end at seven-month high, best week since March

European shares closed at seven-month highs on Friday, boosted by miners and oil stocks, while data pointing to a moderation in U.S. jobs growth helped calm nerves over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 1.2% higher, its highest level since May. For the week, it clocked gains of 4.6%, best performance in more than nine months. The European basic resources sector jumped 2.5%, leading the sectoral advance as China-exposed miners rallied amid higher copper prices. Energy stocks gained 1.8%, boosted by rising oil prices. European shares initially struggled for direction in the early hours but...