Dow jumps as December jobs report eases rate worries

Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Friday as a slew of economic data including cooling wages and moderation in US jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 552 points, or 1.7%, to 33,483, the S&P 500 climbed 1.7% and the Nasdaq was up 1.6%. The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and lower than the previous month. The numbers for November were revised to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 256,000...