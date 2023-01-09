Athletics: What Neeraj Chopra is up to as he looks forward to 2023 season

It is known that the great athletes, in any sport, are good at anticipating. They are one step ahead on the field, they have those extra few seconds – even microseconds – more to act or react. Neeraj Chopra, in his first media interaction of 2023, showed it wasn’t just on-field. At the very start of the virtual meeting, he anticipated someone or the other was going to bring up the 90m mark. So when a question was put forth to him about resolutions for the new year, with a cheeky smile, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said, “Hopefully, aap...