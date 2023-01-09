Health edtech platform Virohan raises $7 million in funding led by Blume Ventures

With this fundraise, Virohan is aiming to expand to over 200 new campuses across India, training over 7000 students. The funds will also be used to launch new training programs, scale omnichannel training platform infrastructure and include content in vernacular languages. The health edtech platform has raised a total capital of $11 million till date. Virohan trains students to become allied healthcare professionals – India faces an acute shortage of these professionals, with an existing gap of 5 million workers and an estimated gap of 35 million by 2028. Gurgaon-based Virohan was founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja , Nalin...