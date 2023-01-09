The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

ASX returns look more promising than global markets, super CIOs say

January 9, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
Overly optimistic Mercer’s Kylie Willment said the economic outlook was a major risk for investors, even though financial markets don’t seem particularly worried. “Markets [are] pricing in a benign outcome for the Australian economy,” she said. Australian Retirement Trust’s Ian Patrick echoed that view: “There is a reasonable probability of a so-called hard landing in major economies, which, if coupled with a financial crisis, could certainly see new lows,” he argued. “Markets may not be pricing in enough of a probability for that outcome,” he said. Mr Patrick estimates an acceptable total return of at least 8 per cent. Mercer...
