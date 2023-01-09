China Braces For New Phase In Covid-19 Battle After Ending Pandemic Border Controls

A man hands flowers to a woman after she came through the international arrivals gate at Beijing Capital International Airport after China lifted the Covid-19 mandatory quarantine. (Image Credit: Reuters.) China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against Covid-19 on Monday and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of curbs that has let the virus loose on its 1.4 billion population. Sunday’s reopening is one of the last steps in China's dismantling of its "zero-Covid" regime, which began last month after historic protests against curbs that kept the virus at bay...