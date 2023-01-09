Bionic Penis: Synthetic Tissue Restores Erection in Pigs, May Help Humans

Researchers in China have used artificial tissue to restore erectile function in pigs, a promising development for repairing penile damage in humans. “This is an area that has received little attention, yet the related need is huge," said Xuetao Shi, an author of the study published on Wednesday in the science journal Matter. An estimated 50 percent of men between the ages of 40 and 70 experience some form of erectile dysfunction, the researchers said, and about five percent suffer from Peyronie’s disease. Peyronie’s disease, commonly caused by injury during sex, involves damage to the fibrous sheath of penile tissue...