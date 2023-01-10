Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise

Elaine Kurtenbach And Matt Ott, The Associated Press Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data U.S. hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. On Friday, the four major U.S. indexes rose more than 2% after the government's jobs report showed that wages nationwide rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier in the smallest increase since two summers ago. Economists had expected wage gains to...