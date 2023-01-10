China goes a step further in regulating deepfakes

China’s cyberspace regulator is cracking down on deepfakes. Starting tomorrow (Jan. 10), deep synthesis providers–content providers that alter text, audio, images, and video—in China will have to abide by a new set of rules, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). “In recent years, deep synthesis technology has developed rapidly. While serving user needs and improving user experience, it has also been used by some unscrupulous people to produce, copy, publish, and disseminate illegal and harmful information, to slander and belittle others’ reputation and honor, and to counterfeit others’ identities,” the CAC said. Deepfakes are made by manipulating images...