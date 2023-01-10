TikTok CEO to meet top EU officials in Brussels to discuss privacy, content regulation

Brussels, Belgium: TikTok’s chief executive will hold talks with top EU officials in Brussels on Tuesday as the West steps up its scrutiny of the Chinese-owned social media giant. Shou Zi Chew will meet EU vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Vera Jourova, the bloc’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson and justice commissioner Didier Reynders. On the agenda will be issues like privacy, content regulation and child safety online. TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, is under pressure on both sides of the Atlantic, as the West reviews its relations with Beijing on multiple fronts. Some US lawmakers want to...