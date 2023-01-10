Tech of the Future at CES 2023: Self-Driving Strollers and Friendly Cars

CES 2023 featured tons of cool tech products, including many that you can get right now, like a Citizen smartwatch that can gauge fatigue and a smart kitchen mixer that can tell when your dough is ready. But some of the most fantastic products at CES are the futuristic inventions that won't be available for years. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas for fascinating products to come. Some cost exorbitant sums, and some may never hit the market. That's just part of the mystique. A real flying car, tablets that shrink and bend, cars that double...