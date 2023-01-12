Can the U.S. avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises

A hiring sign at a job agency in Mount Prospect, Ill., on Jan. 3.Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists pencilled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread signs of easing, a more cheerful view has gained traction: Maybe a recession isn’t inevitable after all. One reason for the tentative optimism is evidence that an acceleration in U.S. wages, which has benefited workers...