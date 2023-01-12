Stock Market Gains Ahead Of Inflation; Real Estate Stocks Boom; Tesla Climbs

The stock market climbed Wednesday ahead of Thursday's consumer inflation report, with most economists expecting a lower CPI rate. Real estate stocks led sectors as mortgage rates ease off highs and home prices begin to fall. X The Nasdaq composite rose 1.3% in afternoon trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 0.7%. Volume rose on both the Nasdaq and the NYSE vs. the same time on Tuesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 3.57%. Crude oil prices rose 3% to...