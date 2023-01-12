The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Accounting for the Lines We Would Not Cross in Ukraine Opinion

January 12, 2023
Source: newsweek.com newsweek.com
News Snapshot:
The United States is taking new steps—steps it once said it would not take—to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Ukraine gets the Patriot anti-missile system and Ukrainian soldiers get a free trip to Oklahoma to train in how to use it. This is a necessary and inevitable step, but before we take the next one it's important to take into account how we got here—and how far we are willing to go. The West has hesitated at every step along the way to war, and for good reason. When Crimea was lost to Russia in 2014, the U.S....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter