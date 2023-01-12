Will CCI order crimp Android in India?

Android maker Google has claimed that the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) October order directing the company to modify how Android works in India, will stall the smartphone operating system’s growth in India. Mint examines the claim. What did the CCI order on Android say? The CCI accused Google of abusing its dominant position in the market, and fined it ?1337.76 crore. It said that terms in Google’s Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) licence, which it signs with phonemakers, creates “significant entry barriers" for rivals in the Android ecosystem. “The agreement assures that the most prominent search entry points like...