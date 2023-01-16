Samsung's Galaxy S23 Isn't the Only New Phone We're Excited to See in 2023

We're less than a month into 2023, but this year is already expected to bring several new phones from companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple and Google. Though it's hard to predict exactly what's in store for the smartphone industry in 2023, it's possible to make some educated guesses, since many companies mostly stick to the same launch routine each year. The iPhone 15 lineup, for example, is expected to arrive in September -- possibly with USB-C charging for the first time. The Galaxy S23 will likely be one of the first new phones we see in 2023, considering the...