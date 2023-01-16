The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with a key design upgrade

Audio player loading… We would always expect smartphones to get better year on year, but if the latest rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are to be believed, the foldable handset is going to come with a key improvement in terms of its design. According to South Korean outlet Naver (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), Samsung is going to use a waterdrop shape hinge in the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which means the device would be able to fold completely flat, with no gaps between the two halves of the display. Several handsets...