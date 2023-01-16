3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

To retire a millionaire, you should focus on two things: wealth creation through growth stocks and income generation through dividend stocks. It’s never too early to plan your retirement. Gen Z and millennials plan on retiring by age 40. Any retirement plan should have an investment horizon of over 10 years so that you can retire a millionaire. Now, there are two stages in retirement planning: Wealth creation: where you invest in growth stocks that can triple or quadruple your money in 10-15 years. Income generation: where you transfer profits booked in growth stocks to dividend stocks and earn a...