Asian shares slip as China says economy slowed further

Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a 3 per cent pace last year, less than half 2021’s rate. Tokyo advanced while most other regional markets declined. Investors are watching to see if Japan’s central bank will alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at minus 0.1 per cent when it wraps up a policy meeting on Wednesday. US futures fell after markets on Wall Street were closed Monday for a holiday, while oil prices were mixed. The Chinese economy is gradually reviving after antivirus controls and a real estate slump...