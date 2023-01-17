The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Asian shares slip as China says economy slowed further

January 17, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a 3 per cent pace last year, less than half 2021’s rate. Tokyo advanced while most other regional markets declined. Investors are watching to see if Japan’s central bank will alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at minus 0.1 per cent when it wraps up a policy meeting on Wednesday. US futures fell after markets on Wall Street were closed Monday for a holiday, while oil prices were mixed. The Chinese economy is gradually reviving after antivirus controls and a real estate slump...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter