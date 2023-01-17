3 fantastic ETFs for ASX investors to buy this month

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More If you’re looking for an easy way to invest, then exchange traded funds (ETFs) could be the answer. But which ETFs might be top options right now? Named below are three quality ETFs that could be worth considering right now: BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers ETF (ASX: ASIA) The first ETF to look at is the BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers...