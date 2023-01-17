Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks as the U.S. administration looks to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Tuesday's wide-ranging talks are also expected to cover the countries' efforts to thwart Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and an upcoming democracy summit, according to the White House. The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S. Commerce Department announced in October new export controls aimed at China. The restrictions are intended to limit China’s...