‘Digital literacy for all’: Harsh Goenka shares video of curious monkeys using a touchscreen

Amongst animals, monkeys are known for learning things by imitation. Now, a video has emerged showing how primates have picked up the mobile scrolling habit from humans and are just as fascinated by the small digital touchscreens as the rest of us. The undated video, which appears to have been shot in an open space populated by monkeys, shows a group of three curious monkeys peering at a touchscreen phone and navigating its screen. ALSO READ | A park ranger’s selfie with two orphaned gorillas goes viral This now-viral video was shared on Twitter by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Monday....