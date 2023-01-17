Los Angeles-based hedge fund, Hedonova, sees 2022 returns soar by 33%

Hedonova, an alternative investment fund with headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and offices across the globe, has recorded strong growth in returns as well as asset base. Hedonova generated returns of 32.8% post fees in 2022. In a short span of 3 years since its ambitious launch in 2019, Hedonova has seen exceptional growth in multiple avenues of its business. Assets under management increased from $160 million to $400 million. The fund generated post fees returns of 32.8% largely driven by its litigation finance and carbon credit holdings which, as separate asset classes, have generated returns of 58% and 265%....