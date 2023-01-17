The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Netherlands refuses to summarily agree to US export restrictions on China over silicon chips

January 17, 2023
Mehul Reuben Das The United States of America has requested a number of countries in Europe and Asia to impose sanctions on Chinese chip manufacturing firms. One of these, the Netherlands, has come out and put a statement saying that they will not summarily accept new US restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. The Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher on Sunday said that he expects the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss export policy with President Joe Biden when Prime Minister Rutte visits the US. In effect though, the Netherlands...
