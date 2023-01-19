Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs, adding to glut of tech layoffs

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2 billion charge to earnings, as its cloud-computing customers reassess their spending and the company braces for potential recession. The layoffs add to the tens of thousands announced in recent months across the technology sector, which has downshifted following a strong growth period during the pandemic. The news comes even as the software maker is set to ramp up spending in generative artificial intelligence that the industry sees as the new bright spot. In a note to employees, CEO Satya Nadella attempted to address the divergent outlook...