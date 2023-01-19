These are all the public universities that have instituted TikTok bans

In recent months, many public universities have restricted access to TikTok on school computers, mobile phones and Wi-Fi, in accordance with executive orders in those states banning the app on government-owned devices and networks. Governors have cited cybersecurity issues and fears over Chinese spying as reasons for the bans. States like Maryland prohibited the app and other Chinese and Russian products on Dec. 6, after an investigation by NBC News revealed that a state-sponsored hacking group stole millions in unemployment money from the U.S. A few days later, on Dec. 13, lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate proposed a...