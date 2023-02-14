India's G20 Presidency a Real Opportunity for it to Share Lessons from Global South with Others: UN Official

India’s role as the G20 chair is a “real opportunity” for it to share lessons from the global South with the rest of the world, a top UN Women official has said, as she voiced appreciation for New Delhi placing issues of women-led development and gender equality as the centrepiece of its presidency of the grouping. India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023. “I see the G20 Presidency of India as a real opportunity for India to share lessons from the global South with the rest of the world,”...