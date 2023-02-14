AI's Impact on War Will Be As Big As Nuclear Weapons': Ex-Google CEO

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said AI could have as big of an effect on warfare as nuclear weapons did. Schmidt told Wired that the US military must deploy AI tools in combat to compete with world powers. Schmidt's remarks come after he invested in Istari, an AI engineering startup. Sign up for our newsletter to get the inside scoop on what traders are talking about — delivered daily to your inbox. Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you're on the go. download the app Email address By clicking...