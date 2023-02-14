The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese surveillance cameras to be removed from federal MP offices

February 14, 2023
Source: news.com.au news.com.au
News Snapshot:
Chinese-made surveillance cameras are being ripped out of MPs electorate offices due to fears it contains spyware. Officials from the Department of Finance confirmed the security gear made by Hikvision and Dahua were installed in the offices of 88 parliamentarians. Sixty-five of those MPs had the CCTV systems installed, while up to 88 parliamentarians had both security cameras and intercom systems installed. Officials from the Department of Finance confirmed it wrote to affected MPs last July to alert them it was planning to upgrade security. But they could not say if those MPs were made aware that they had the...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter