Green Hydrogen Market to Hit $8,120.8 Million by 2030: Cognitive Market Research CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Green Hydrogen Market size is projected to be USD 8,120.8 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 62.6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report by Cognitive Market Research. Europe is currently dominating the green hydrogen market as the EU opens the door to ‘green’ nuclear-derived hydrogen. Major findings During the Analysis of Green Hydrogen Industry: Alkaline Water Electrolyser Technology is projected to garner significant market share as it is the most matured green hydrogen technology. This...