Global Supply Chain Week is here: What you need to know Tuesday kicks off FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week, a three-day immersive virtual experience that will feature dozens of leaders in global trade who will dive deep into the supply chains of various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, automotive and heavy industries. The flow of trade is changing before our eyes. And while the pandemic did not create these changes, it did highlight some of the structural issues in global trade patterns. New technologies and tools being developed and implemented will need to be nimble and flexible to accompany...