Wall Street's favorite chip stocks include MRVL and AMD

February 20, 2023
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
It might be time to look for buying opportunities in a beaten-down part of the tech sector: semiconductor stocks. The VanEck Semiconductor exchange-traded fund (SMH) is down more than 4% over the past two years, while the broader S & P 500 tech sector is up 2% in that time. Chip stocks have been under pressure from supply chain disruptions sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. Those supply chain pressures are now easing, however, as Covid restrictions around the world get rolled back — especially in China. This, along with the recent push toward artificial intelligence technology, has boosted chip stocks...
