Jimmy Carter's Cold War legacy: Human rights focus helped dismantle Soviet Union

U.S. President Jimmy Carter (L) meets with Soviet Minister Andrei Gromyko in 1977. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who has entered hospice care at age 98 at his home in Plains, Ga., was a dark horse Democratic presidential candidate with little national recognition when he beat Republican incumbent Gerald Ford in 1976. The introspective former peanut farmer pledged a new era of honesty and forthrightness at home and abroad, a promise that resonated with voters eager for change following the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War. Advertisement His presidency,...