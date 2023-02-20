Dutch chipmaking supplier ASML claims a Chinese employee stole data

According to The Verge, ASML says a former employee in China had stolen the manufacturing secrets. ASML is a Dutch company that provides the semiconductor industry with chipmaking equipment. It’s one of the industry’s largest suppliers and the only producer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography photolithography machines. ASML has revealed the data breach in its 2022 annual report, describing the incident as an “unauthorized misappropriation of data” that was quickly investigated. The company believes the stolen data can’t harm its ongoing business. However, some “export control regulations” might be violated by employees, and they’re “implementing additional remedial measures in light...